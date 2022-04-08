Aggie soccer team to wrap up spring season Saturday

The Texas A&M soccer team will host Louisiana-Monroe in the Aggies’ final match of the spring exhibition season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field.

A&M is 5-0 this spring with four shutouts, outscoring opponents 19-1. Laney Carroll leads A&M this spring with four goals, while Vanderbilt-transfer Quinn Cornog has three.

Admission is free, but general parking in lots around the athletics facilities on Saturday will be $10. A&M permit holders may park for free and must show their barcode upon entry all weekend.