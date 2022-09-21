 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie soccer team to host Mississippi State on Thursday night

The Texas A&M soccer team will host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field. The Aggies (5-2-2, 0-1) opened SEC play with a 3-2 loss to Georgia at home on Friday, while MSU (7-0-2, 1-0) won its conference opener 2-0 over Arkansas in Starkville, Mississippi.

