 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie soccer team shuts out Wildcats in SEC opener
0 comments

Aggie soccer team shuts out Wildcats in SEC opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maile Hayes, Taylor Pounds and Makhiya McDonald each scored a goal, and goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made seven saves to earn the shutout as the Texas A&M soccer team opened Southeastern Conference play with a 3-0 victory over Kentucky at the Bell Soccer Complex on Friday.

A&M (5-2-1, 1-0) scored all three of its goals in the first half with Hayes scoring her fifth of the season off an assist from Mia Pante in the 17th minute. Pounds added her third of the year on a penalty kick in the 27th minute, and McDonald scored her first of the year off an assist from Jai Smith in the 41st minute.

Kentucky (5-2-2, 0-1) outshot A&M 14-8 overall, but the Aggies got all three of their shots on goal into the net.

A&M will play its final nonconference game of the regular season against Pepperdine at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert