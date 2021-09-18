Aggie soccer team shuts out Wildcats in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maile Hayes, Taylor Pounds and Makhiya McDonald each scored a goal, and goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made seven saves to earn the shutout as the Texas A&M soccer team opened Southeastern Conference play with a 3-0 victory over Kentucky at the Bell Soccer Complex on Friday.

A&M (5-2-1, 1-0) scored all three of its goals in the first half with Hayes scoring her fifth of the season off an assist from Mia Pante in the 17th minute. Pounds added her third of the year on a penalty kick in the 27th minute, and McDonald scored her first of the year off an assist from Jai Smith in the 41st minute.