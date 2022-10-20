Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium.

The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.

South Carolina controlled much of the action, outshooting A&M 15-4 overall and 10-1 on goal. Goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell kept the Aggies in the match with nine saves.

A&M returns home to host Missouri at 4 p.m. Sunday on Senior Day at Ellis Field.