The Texas A&M soccer team announced its spring exhibition schedule Thursday with five matches on the docket. A&M will host Lamar at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ellis Field then play at Sam Houston State (March 5), Baylor (March 26) and Texas State (April 2). The Aggies will wrap up the spring season at home against Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. April 9. Admission is free for all spring matches.