Texas A&M junior Carissa Boeckmann was recently named the W League Southeast Division player of the year after spending the summer playing for the Tampa Bay United. She led the team in points (30), goals (10) and assists (five) in 11 matches as the United went a perfect 12-0 and advanced to the Southern Conference final in the league run by the United Soccer League.
Boeckmann had two goals in four assists over 21 matches last season with 15 starts.
A&M will begin fall practice on Tuesday with an exhibition against SMU set for Aug. 6 at Ellis Field.