A&M's Pante will play for Canada

pante pik

Texas A&M's Mia Pante (13) reacts to missing a chance on goal during game action against Ole Miss at Ellis Field in College Station on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Pante will play for Canada: Texas A&M’s Mia Pante, who is from Vancouver, B.C., will play for the Canada U20 Women’s National Soccer Team in the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup which starts Wednesday and runs through Aug. 28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Pante’s Maple Leafs will play South Korea at 9 p.m. Thursday with the match televised by FS1. The squad end Group C action with 9 p.m. matches on FS2 against France (Aug. 14) and Nigeria (Aug. 17). The quarterfinal round is Aug. 20-21, the semifinal matches are Aug. 25 and the championship match and third-place contest are Aug. 28.

Pante, who will be a sophomore, played in all seven matches at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in March to help Canada qualify for the World Cup with a bronze medal match victory over Puerto Rico, 2-0.

— Eagle staff report

