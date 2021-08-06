A&M will have 3 matches on SEC Network:

The Texas A&M soccer team will make three appearances in the SEC Network/ESPNU television package, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

Home matches on the SEC Network will be Arkansas on Sept. 23 and Vanderbilt on Oct. 24 along with a road match at Mississippi State Oct. 21.

The SEC Network and ESPNU will air 33 women’s soccer games, including the entire SEC Soccer Tournament.

“Thursday Night Soccer on SEC Network’ airs games eight consecutive week at 6 p.m, capping the regular season off with a doubleheader Oct. 28.

All Aggie home contests and SEC road matches are available to SEC Network subscribers digitally on mobile devices and connected-TVs on SEC Network + via the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com through authenticated access from participating cable and streaming companies.

