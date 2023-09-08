The Texas A&M soccer team took out some early season frustration with an 8-0 victory over the Grambling State Tigers on Thursday night Ellis Field before 1,396 fans.

A&M (2-3-1) had six different players score in a laugher after the Aggies had suffered a trio of one-loss matches along with tying Baylor.

A&M scored six goals in the first half, its most in an opening half since Sam Houston in 2006. The half dozen goals were the most scored in any half by A&M since 2011 when it had eight in second half against Fordham.

Senior Jazmine Wilkinson and sophomore Sydney Becerra each scored two goals. Senior Kate Colvin, sophomore Georgia Leb, Freshman Taylor Jernigan and fifth-year senior Sammy Smith each added one. It was Jernigan’s first career goal.

Junior Carlissa Boeckmann had three assists, while junior Mia Pante, Freshman Grace Ivey and Smith each added two. Junior Margo Matula, junior Quinn Cornog and Wilkinson each had one.

Goalkeepers junior Grace McClellan and senior Jordyn Gunnarson made their first appearances of the season, each making two saves in the combined shutout.

Colvin, Eloise Descheneaux, and freshman Ella Goodwin made their first appearances of the season as well.