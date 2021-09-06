A&M soccer team beats UTEP, 4-1

Eagle staff report

Texas A&M freshman Maile Hayes scored a pair of goals to lead the Aggie soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Texas-El Paso on Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field before 1,598.

Hayes scored in the 60th minute off a free kick from Natalie Abel and later scored with an assist from Macy Matula.

“It felt amazing,” Haynes said. “I have been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. As a forward it is my job to score. I was telling myself: ‘Once I score one I am going to break loose.’ I felt like I had been on a bit of a dry spell, so it felt amazing.”

A&M (3-2) won its 13th straight home match while UTEP dropped to 1-5.

The game was tied at 1 at the half as UTEP’s Jojo Ngongo matched Taylor Pounds’ second goal of the season.

Kate Colvin scored to give A&M a 2-1 lead as she scored in her third consecutive match.

“I think just sticking to what we do well,” Colvin said. “When it is hot out just keep connecting passes and eventually the goals will come. The one thing that [Coach G. Guerrieri] wrote on the whiteboard was “focus” and “I think we did that.’”