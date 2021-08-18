A&M shares top spot with Arkansas:

Texas A&M and Arkansas shared the top spot in the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason poll. The teams split the league’s 14 first-place votes. The teams also tied for the regular-season championship last season with 7-1-0 records. The Aggies were 12-4-1 overall, advancing to the quarterfinals of the College Cup, while Arkansas was 12-4-0, advancing to the third round.
South Carolina was third in the preseason poll followed by Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky. Arkansas beat A&M in the regular season last year, but the Razorbacks lost to South Carolina. Vanderbilt won the SEC tournament, beating Arkansas. A&M lost to Vanderbilt in the semifinals.
A&M was ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason poll with Arkansas 13th, South Carolina 17th, Vanderbilt 18th and Ole Miss 23rd.