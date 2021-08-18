 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M shares top spot with Arkansas:
0 comments

A&M shares top spot with Arkansas:

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M and Arkansas shared the top spot in the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason poll. The teams split the league’s 14 first-place votes. The teams also tied for the regular-season championship last season with 7-1-0 records. The Aggies were 12-4-1 overall, advancing to the quarterfinals of the College Cup, while Arkansas was 12-4-0, advancing to the third round.

South Carolina was third in the preseason poll followed by Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky. Arkansas beat A&M in the regular season last year, but the Razorbacks lost to South Carolina. Vanderbilt won the SEC tournament, beating Arkansas. A&M lost to Vanderbilt in the semifinals.

A&M was ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason poll with Arkansas 13th, South Carolina 17th, Vanderbilt 18th and Ole Miss 23rd.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert