A&M rolls over Sam Houston

The Texas A&M soccer team got goals from five different players and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sam Houston Thursday night at Ellis Field.

A&M (2-0-1) grabbed a 4-0 halftime lead by outshooting the Bearkats 17-0. Mia Pante scored the first goal with assists from Kate Colvin and Laney Carroll. Pante helped make it 2-0 as she crossed the ball from the far right and caused a Sam Houston own goal.

Maile Hayes and Karlina Sample rounded out the scoring in the first half.

Senior Jai Smith and Sawyer Dumond tacked on goals in the second half, with Smith getting the first of her career, scoring off a rebound of her first shot.

“[It was] long overdue,” Smith said with a laugh. “This spring, I actually played pretty well, so I was able to put some goals in the back of the net, so I just wanted to show it again, during the season when it matters. And hopefully, it keeps happening through the rest of the season.”

A&M goalkeepers Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson each played a half as A&M opened the season with its third straight shutout. Gunnarson saved the only two shots on goal by Sam Houston.

“It’s all about the way the team defends together as a unit,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said.

Also getting assists for the Aggies were Natalie Yoo and Smith.

“We weren’t just coming around the corners this time,” Guerrieri said. “We had a lot of good opportunities coming through the middle.”

A&M outshot Sam Houston 32-7 as Kate Colvin had four. Sydney Becerra, Sample, Carissa Boeckmann and Georgia Leb each had three.

“I was pleased again with Mia Pante,” Guerrieri said. “I thought she was awesome on the outside; same thing for Kate Colvin.”

Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined for the shutout. Gunnarson had the only save of the night for the Aggies.