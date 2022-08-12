A&M prevails 2-1 in exhibition over Stephen F. Austin

The Texas A&M soccer team came away with a 2-1 exhibition win over Stephen F. Austin Thursday night at Ellis Field.

Sophomore Laney Carroll got the Aggies on the board first in the 22nd minute thanks to a nutmeg assist from teammate Makhiya McDonald right in front of the goal.

Freshman Georgia Leb gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a shot that sailed over the goalkeeper's head in the 41st minute to close out the first half. Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra assisted on Leb's goal.

The Ladyjacks took advantage of some unlucky bounces to cut the deficit to one on a free kick in the 77th minute as an Aggie defender knocked it into the net to make it 2-1.

The Aggies start the regular season on the road next Thursday against No. 25 Clemson at 6 p.m.