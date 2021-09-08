A&M plays Southern tonight

The Texas A&M soccer team will play the Southern Jaguars at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ellis Field.

The Aggies (3-2) have won 13 straight home matches. Southern (2-2), which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is coming off a 5-0 victory over Centenary. It also beat LSU-Alexandria 2-0 and had a pair of 7-0 losses to North Texas and North Dakota.

A&M, coming off a 4-1 victory over Texas-El Paso on Sunday, is just outside the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for a second straight week.

- Eagle staff report