 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M plays Southern tonight
0 comments

A&M plays Southern tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M soccer team will play the Southern Jaguars at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ellis Field.

The Aggies (3-2) have won 13 straight home matches. Southern (2-2), which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is coming off a 5-0 victory over Centenary. It also beat LSU-Alexandria 2-0 and had a pair of 7-0 losses to North Texas and North Dakota.

A&M, coming off a 4-1 victory over Texas-El Paso on Sunday, is just outside the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for a second straight week.

- Eagle staff report

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert