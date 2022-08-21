A&M plays Cowgirls Sunday at 6 at Ellis Field

The Texas A&M soccer team will play its season home opener against the McNeese State Cowgirls at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.

A&M opened the season with a 0-0 road draw at 25th-ranked Clemson on Thursday. McNeese, picked to finish second in the Southland Conference, opened the season with a 1-0 home victory over Sam Houston State on Friday as Rachel Young scored in the 85th minute.

The Cowgirls were 13-5-2 last season, tying the program record for victories. They were 9-2-1 in Southland play to finish second to Northwestern State. A&M, picked to finish eighth in the Southeastern Conference by the league coaches, was 7-9-2 last season.

This is the third meeting between the two with A&M owning 9-0 victories in 2008 and ’11. McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald is a 2001 Texas A&M grad.

