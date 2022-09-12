 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M defeats South Alabama

 Texas A&M defeated South Alabama 4-1 in nonconference soccer action Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field.

The 21st-ranked Aggies (5-1-2) got goals from Maile Hayes, MaKhiya McDonald, Kate Colvin and Jai Smith. Carissa Boeckmann had two assists, while Mia Pante, Laney Carroll, Taylor Pounds and Hayes each added one.

Sophomore McDonald had her fifth goal. She had only one last year.

“Definitely, my confidence has went up,” McDonald said. “Getting each opportunity to work in the spring and in the offseason on just having the mentality to score goals and now it has now transitioned into the game and I’m just keeping that same mentality throughout the whole season.”

Monique Gray scored for South Alabama (4-1-3), which hadn’t allowed a goal in the previous four games.

“It was a total squad victory for us,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said.

A&M will open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia at home Friday.

— Eagle staff report

South Alabama Postgame: Makhiya McDonald

