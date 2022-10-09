 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A&M defeats No. 20 Ole Miss on the road

  • 0

Maile Hayes' game-winning goal came in the 87th minute as the Aggies beat No. 20 Ole Miss 2-1 Sunday at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. 

After a scoreless first half, both teams picked it up in the second half. The Aggies struck first with a goal from Laney Carroll in the 60th minute. Hayes assisted on Carroll's goal. 

Ole Miss answered as Mo O'Connor scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Two minutes later though, Hayes delivered the game-winner with an assist from Karlina Sample.

A&M (7-5-3, 1-4-1 SEC) returns home to Ellis Field this Friday for a showdown with Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1) at 7 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert