A&M defeats No. 20 Ole Miss on the road

Maile Hayes' game-winning goal came in the 87th minute as the Aggies beat No. 20 Ole Miss 2-1 Sunday at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, both teams picked it up in the second half. The Aggies struck first with a goal from Laney Carroll in the 60th minute. Hayes assisted on Carroll's goal.

Ole Miss answered as Mo O'Connor scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Two minutes later though, Hayes delivered the game-winner with an assist from Karlina Sample.

A&M (7-5-3, 1-4-1 SEC) returns home to Ellis Field this Friday for a showdown with Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1) at 7 p.m.