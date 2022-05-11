Six Aggie women headed to College National Finals Rodeo

The Texas A&M women’s rodeo team qualified six competitors for the College National Finals Rodeo set for June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.

The A&M women were the top team in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southern Region with 3,306.50 points. Texas A&M-Commerce (2,175.50), McNeese State (1,861.58), Southwest Texas Junior College (1,395.50) and Sam Houston State (1,048.83) rounded out the top five.

A&M’s Madalyn Stewart Richards won the region’s all-around title with 1,294.50 points. She also won goat tying. A&M’s Britta Strain topped barrel racing with 762 points followed by Victoria Elizabeth Procter (669) and Emma May Smith (610.50). Madison Lyn Outhier won breakaway roping with 424 points. Sonora Leigh Schueneman also qualified for nationals in goat tying.

McNeese State won the men’s Southern Region with 4,738.50 points followed by Panola (3,829.50) and Sam Houston State (3,662.16). The Aggies were seventh with 1,767 points. A&M’s Carson Neal was fourth in saddle bronc riding and Connor Atkinson was fourth in tie-down roping, each just missing a trip to nationals as only the top three advance.