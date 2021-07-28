Several Aggies advance in events at Tokyo Olympics

Texas A&M product Austin Krajicek and teammate Tennys Sandgren of the United States beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 7-6, in the quarterfinals of men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The duo will face Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic on Thursday.

Sydney Pickrem helped Canada’s women’s 4x200 meter relay team advance to the finals with a time of 7:51.52. The finals took place late Wednesday night. Pickrem also finished sixth at 2:10.05 in the 200 individual medley final. In men’s swimming, Mexico’s Angel Martinez finished 38th in the men’s 200 individual medley (2:01.34), while Lebanon’s Munzy Kabbara came in 41st at 2:03.08.

A&M alum Khris Middleton helped the Team USA men’s basketball team to a 120-66 win over Iran with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Team USA will continue group stage play against the Czech Republic on Saturday.

On Thursday, Spain’s Adri Arnaus will begin stroke play in men’s golf and A&M’s Athing Mu will kick off track and field events with the first round of the women’s 800.