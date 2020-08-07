SEC announces COVID-19 testing protocols

The Southeastern Conference announced its COVID-19 protocols for the fall sports season Friday morning.
Among the requirements, the SEC said it will test football players, coaches and support staff twice per week. Testing will be coordinated through a third-party provider and tests will mainly be polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. A third test might be provided, if needed.
Tests will be given typically six days and three days prior to games, the SEC said. If football games are played on Saturdays, tests will be administered on the previous Sunday and Wednesday.
All players, coaches, staff members and game officials on the sidelines will be required to wear a mask or neck gaiter covering the nose and mouth.
These requirements, the SEC said, were developed based on recommendations from the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA's Resocialization of Collegiate Sports guidelines.
"Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."
The SEC released different protocols for those who test positive for COVID-19.
Those testing positive who are asymptomatic must isolate for 10 days and will need a cardiac evaluation, clearance from a team doctor and go through an acclimatization period following isolation. Those testing positive who are symptomatic must follow the same protocols and also have 24 hours pass since having a fever without the use of medicine to move out of isolation.
Those with close contact to infected individuals with high-risk exposure will be required to quarantine for 14 days, per national guidelines, the SEC said.
In volleyball and soccer, players, coaches and staff members will also be tested twice per week with a PCR test, the SEC said. Football, volleyball and soccer are considered high-risk sports by the SEC.
Cross country runners, coaches and staff members will receive a PCR test at least once per week, three days prior to each competition, the SEC said. Runners must wear a face covering at the starting line, but can remove it once they surpass 800 meters from the starting line. Cross country is considered an intermediate-risk sport.
SEC schools will begin football practice Aug. 17 and a 10-game, conference-only schedule on Sept. 26.
