Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett opened his second professional tournament with a 2-under 70 Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. Bennett is tied for 29th, three shots back of the leaders.

Bennett, who started on the back nine, finished with birdies on the par-5 No. 7 and the par-3 No. 9. He had been even through 15 holes with a trio of birdies and a trio of bogeys.