Robyn, Alan Roberts earn Texas A&M's E. King Gill Award
Robyn, Alan Roberts earn Texas A&M's E. King Gill Award

Texas A&M alumni Robyn and Alan Roberts won the 2021 E. King Gill Award, the school announced Friday. The award is presented annually to donors who stand out as influential investors and ambassadors for Aggie athletics. Alan Roberts graduated from A&M in 1978 and his wife Robyn in 1989. They have helped fund the Bright Complex, Blue Bell Park, R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center and the redevelopment of Kyle Field, and Alan has served on the 12th Man Foundation’s board of trustees, including a stint as its chair in 2015.

