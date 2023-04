The Texas A&M men's basketball team has scheduled a home-and-home with Ohio State, according to Jon Rothstein.

The Aggies and Buckeyes will meet on Nov. 10 in Columbus, Ohio next season, Rothstein said. He added that the Buckeyes will travel to College Station for a return game during the 2024-25 season.

Rothstein also reported last week A&M is finalizing an agreement to play Houston at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 16 this upcoming season.