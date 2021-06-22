 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma
0 comments
alert top story

R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

{{featured_button_text}}
Legends Game

R.C. Slocum, center, coaches Team Crow in the Legends Game during halftime of Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field in 2019.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma, A&M officials announced Tuesday.

The diagnosis comes after Slocum underwent testing at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Slocum will undergo chemotherapy in College Station to treat his illness, in consultation with M.D. Anderson.

"I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere," Slocum said in a statement. "I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now as Shehan Jeyarajah explains why the Texas A&M defense was chosen as the cover subject of this year's Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer in which cells in the lymphatic system grow abnormally and spread, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Slocum said in a Facebook post over the weekend that he spent several days at M.D. Anderson last week doing various tests.

Slocum coached the Texas A&M football team from 1989 to 2002, becoming the winningest coach in school history after compiling a 123-47-2 record in 14 seasons. Slocum led the Aggies to four conference championships and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Currently, Slocum serves as a special adviser to the president at Texas A&M. He is also a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up three game series against Royals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert