R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma, A&M officials announced Tuesday.

The diagnosis comes after Slocum underwent testing at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Slocum will undergo chemotherapy in College Station to treat his illness, in consultation with M.D. Anderson.

"I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere," Slocum said in a statement. "I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome."

