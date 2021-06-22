R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma, A&M officials announced Tuesday.
The diagnosis comes after Slocum underwent testing at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Slocum will undergo chemotherapy in College Station to treat his illness, in consultation with M.D. Anderson.
"I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere," Slocum said in a statement. "I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome."
Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer in which cells in the lymphatic system grow abnormally and spread, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Slocum said in a Facebook post over the weekend that he spent several days at M.D. Anderson last week doing various tests.
Slocum coached the Texas A&M football team from 1989 to 2002, becoming the winningest coach in school history after compiling a 123-47-2 record in 14 seasons. Slocum led the Aggies to four conference championships and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Currently, Slocum serves as a special adviser to the president at Texas A&M. He is also a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.