Players, others react to Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress' dismissal

Here's how current and former players and others reacted to the announcement that Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress won't return as the Aggies coach after 16 seasons.
"Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase..."— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 23, 2021
Thank you for everything, Chief. pic.twitter.com/dGQPTypga0— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 23, 2021
Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress' contract will not be renewed https://t.co/3OQTba1EqA— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) May 23, 2021
Coach Childress is the best coach and mentor there is. Couldn’t be more thankful to play for him and be a part of the Texas A&M baseball program— Bryce Blaum (@Brycecolin3) May 23, 2021
Thank you @Rob_Childress for everything you’ve done. He is one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for and I couldn’t thank him enough for all that’s he’s done for me in the past couple years. Truly one of the greatest. #GigEm https://t.co/waPIlNvmWs— Dustin Saenz (@Dustin10Saenz) May 23, 2021
I can’t thank @Rob_Childress enough for everything he did for me. He truly is one of the best in the business. He had a major impact on me as a player, husband, and father. You’re the 🐐 Chief https://t.co/6ghET0oaNA— Kaylor Chafin (@KaylorChafin) May 23, 2021
Very few field manager’s get to build the type of relationship Rob & I developed over our years together. ALWAYS treated me & my crew with dignity, respect & included us as a part of the team. Also opened his arms to Holly & I from day one & treated us like family. #ClassAct https://t.co/eJjxxORLMx— Nick McKenna (@aggiefieldguy) May 23, 2021
@Rob_Childress where do I even start except to say thank you. Thank you for everything. I’m honored to have been apart of your journey and I know no matter what comes next you will succeed cause that’s the man you are and who you taught us to be. Love you chief!— Blake Allemand (@ballemand_1) May 23, 2021
@Rob_Childress there is no telling where I’d be without you. You pulled me out of the gutter, and turned me into the man I am today. The impact you had on me and my family will always be cherished. You are an unbelievable coach, mentor, father, and husband. Love you, Chief.— Grayson Long (@Grayson_Long) May 23, 2021
@Rob_Childress put me through my paces @AggieBaseball and I love him for every moment spent @Blue_Bell_Park. There are not enough words to describe the positive impact he had on so many baseball players and their lives outside the game. I would not be where I am today without him pic.twitter.com/lqKhyM2mLO— Matthew Kent (@MK51Baseball) May 23, 2021
Coach Childress is one of my hero’s. He first called me when he got the job in the summer of 2005 and the lessons I learned playing for him I’m still drawing from today. He has such a way of balancing a very rigorous program with genuine relationships with his players.— Parker Dalton (@ParkerDalton) May 23, 2021
Few people have impacted my life the way @Rob_Childress has. He embodies what it means to be a leader, a competitor and a friend. I will always cherish the time that I’ve been coached by you. Thank you.— Willy Johnston (@wbj1212) May 23, 2021
6 conference titles13 tournament appearances6 Supers2 trips to OmahaMany players headed to the showSo so many memoriesThank you Snake. @Rob_Childress 🐍#ThankYouRob pic.twitter.com/Q01BMDFNTv— Section 203 (Aggie Alley) (@OlsenSection203) May 23, 2021
Y’all, I really do love @Rob_Childress so much. He always goes out of his way to complement me on my national anthem performances and went the extra mile to ensure that we were able to honor our friend @vwalk24 this year at the ballpark. A special man and a special coach. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/nCBxVJdXd1— ☈ob White ‘14 (@RobTheSlapper) May 23, 2021
Nothing but respect for @Rob_Childress and the way he treated me and the rest of the Texas A&M media. Wishing him and his family the best wherever their next stop is.— Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) May 23, 2021
Going to a lot of former @AggieBaseball player reactions on the A&M timeline today, as Rob Childress is truly beloved by damn near every one of them. Hell of a run in College Station for the former Nebraska pitching coach.— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) May 23, 2021
Can’t thank @Rob_Childress and his staff enough for how welcoming they’ve been to me and to @TexAgs staff the last 16 years. Rob is a great man and true leader of men that has done a ton of good with this program. Wish him, his staff and his family nothing but the best! #Gigem https://t.co/h3umQvsJgb— Gabe Bock (@GabeBock) May 23, 2021
Tough day for Texas A&M baseball. Rob Childress was a great coach and a better man. He carried himself with class and dignity for 16 seasons. He also won a lot of games and was at the helm for some all time moments. Tip of the hat, Coach. Heck of a run. pic.twitter.com/v4USu97X1l— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) May 23, 2021