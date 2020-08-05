You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA gives Aug. 21 deadline to make decisions on fall championships
0 comments

NCAA gives Aug. 21 deadline to make decisions on fall championships

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

 Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/TNS

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday its three divisions must make decisions by Aug. 21 on whether fall sports seasons and championships will be played.

All three divisions must follow their governance process in making these decisions, the board said, adding if 50% of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there won't be a fall championship in that sport in that division.

Championships can be conducted with reduced fields and competitors and at predetermined and single sites, if needed, the board said.

"First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports."

The board also outlined specific requirements schools and conferences must meet to conduct fall sports.

Among the requirements, all student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participating this fall due to COVID-19 concerns. Schools must honor a student-athlete's scholarship if they elect to opt out. The SEC announced last month that its member schools must do this.

Each division must decide by Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations for student-athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to COVID-19, the board said, and student-athletes and their families must know their eligibility status before the beginning of the fall season.

"Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes," Emmert said. "Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall."

Schools must also cover COVID-19-related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for student-athletes and their families, the board said.

A phone line and email have been established by the NCAA for student-athletes, parents and others to report alleged failures in COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA said it will notify school and conference administrators of any alleged wrongdoing, and immediate action is expected.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do