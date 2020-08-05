NCAA gives Aug. 21 deadline to make decisions on fall championships

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday its three divisions must make decisions by Aug. 21 on whether fall sports seasons and championships will be played.
All three divisions must follow their governance process in making these decisions, the board said, adding if 50% of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there won't be a fall championship in that sport in that division.
Championships can be conducted with reduced fields and competitors and at predetermined and single sites, if needed, the board said.
"First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports."
The board also outlined specific requirements schools and conferences must meet to conduct fall sports.
Among the requirements, all student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participating this fall due to COVID-19 concerns. Schools must honor a student-athlete's scholarship if they elect to opt out. The SEC announced last month that its member schools must do this.
Each division must decide by Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations for student-athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to COVID-19, the board said, and student-athletes and their families must know their eligibility status before the beginning of the fall season.
"Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes," Emmert said. "Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall."
Schools must also cover COVID-19-related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for student-athletes and their families, the board said.
A phone line and email have been established by the NCAA for student-athletes, parents and others to report alleged failures in COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA said it will notify school and conference administrators of any alleged wrongdoing, and immediate action is expected.
Mask distribution
I Love America Donation Day
I Love America Donation Day
20200701 BV V RR MM 01
No More Goodbyes
No More Goodbyes
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
brazos valley bombers
Suspicious package
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Texas A&M provost
Texas A&M provost
Reading on campus
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
Sherri Roberts
Sherri Roberts
Heroes of COVID
Heroes of COVID
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 02
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 01
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Disc golf
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 testing site
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
High school workouts
Water break
Water break
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 01
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 02
CS parks expansion
CS parks expansion
Brazos Valley Bombers
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 01
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
A&M football
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
20200714 BV V FRISCO MM 01
Election Day
20200715 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Mask giveaway
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Leadership Luncheon
20200716 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
MasFajitas
MasFajitas
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
BCS Legends baseball team
BCS Legends baseball team
COVID precautions at Texas A&M
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Treasured Moments
At Home in BCS
Navasota graduation
Navasota graduation
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
20200724 BV V SA MM 01
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
20200725 BV V SA MM 05
20200725 BV V SA MM 04
Flying kites
Flying kites
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Bee Creek Park
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!