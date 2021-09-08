 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Will Ralphie Run?
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Will Ralphie Run?

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, Brian Howell from the Boulder Daily Camera joins to preview the Aggies' trip to Denver to face Colorado. Also, the crew looks back at the Aggies' win over Kent State.

Watch now as the Boulder Daily Camera's Brian Howell gives insight on Texas A&M's game against Colorado.

Watch now as the My Aggie Nation Podcast crew previews Texas A&M-Colorado.
