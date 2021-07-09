 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is the “all-star” coaching staff Jim Schlossnagle has assembled for A&M baseball?
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is the "all-star" coaching staff Jim Schlossnagle has assembled for A&M baseball?

After years spent coaching his son K.J., Kenny Harrison, father of Kalae Harrison, joins the podcast to discuss the coaching resume of new A&M associate head coach Nate Yeskie. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller talk through the coaching staff and recent additions to the Aggie baseball roster.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast the crew discusses the completed Texas A&M baseball coaching staff and the upcoming MLB Draft.
