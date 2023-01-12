 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?

On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss his time covering new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino while a head coach at Arkansas. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a look at the Aggie men's basketball team's hot start to conference play. 

