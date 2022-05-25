 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

My Aggie Nation Podcast: What's next for Texas A&M softball?

  • 0

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Robert Cessna breaks down the recent downturn in the Aggie softball program and who Ross Bjork should hire for the position.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert