On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Robert Cessna breaks down the recent downturn in the Aggie softball program and who Ross Bjork should hire for the position.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: What's next for Texas A&M softball?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ross Bjork will do what few Texas A&M athletic directors have done and that’s hire a softball coach.
Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL a…
Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher …
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin joked on signing day in February that Texas A&M paid so much to sign the nation's top-ranked class tha…
OXFORD, Miss. — Home runs by graduate Dylan Rock and junior Brett Minnich in a seven-run fourth inning powered the 11th-ranked Texas A&M b…
OXFORD, Miss. — Fireworks bookended the 11th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team’s 10-5 win over Ole Miss on Thursday in the first game of the …
OXFORD, Miss. — Despite dropping the second game of its series at Ole Miss 14-6 on Friday, the No. 11 Texas A&M baseball team still has a …
The recency of Texas A&M baseball assistant coach Michael Earley’s arrival in College Station is still evident in his office at Blue Bell …
NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M came to the Norman Regional a year ago and didn’t even get to play the host Oklahoma Sooners. That won’t be the …