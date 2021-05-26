On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller look back at the Rob Childress era of Texas A&M baseball and discuss what next steps the Aggies should take in searching for a head coach.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: What's next for Texas A&M baseball?
