My Aggie Nation Podcast: The Ultimate SEC Roadtrip Guide for Food

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, our panel of regional food experts - Jay Arnold, Ross Bjork, Colin Deaver, Charean Williams, Kenny Wiley and Kennedi Landry - join the show to give the SEC game day traveler a multitude of options for great dining. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor give their picks around the southeast and College Station.
Here’s a compilation of the places our hosts and podcast guests recommended to eat at this fall while making road trips to watch Texas A&M football games.
Colin Deaver, KTSM reporter and Colorado native (Denver):
1. The ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop
2. 16th Street (the Denver version of Northgate)
3. Little Anita’s New Mexican Foods
4. Elway’s
5. Shanahan’s Steakhouse
6. Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Best Brewery: Station 26 Brewing Co. (favorite craft beer is the tangerine cream ale)
Favorite places in Bryan-College Station: Wings N’ More; Proudest Monkey
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk writer and Texas A&M graduate (Dallas-Fort Worth):
1. Jambo’s BBQ – Arlington
2. The Biscuit Bar – Arlington
3. The Social House – Arlington
4. Texas Live – Arlington
5. Fork In The Road – Arlington
6. Babe’s Chicken Dinner House – Arlington
7. Cane Rosso (local pizza chain) – Arlington
8. Kincaid’s Burgers – Fort Worth
9. Heim BBQ – Fort Worth
10. Reata Restaurant – Fort Worth
11. Joe T. Garcia’s – Fort Worth Stockyards
12. Rodeo Goat – Fort Worth
13. Prince Lebanese Grill – Arlington
Favorite places in Bryan-College Station: The Republic Steakhouse; Jose’s Restaurant
Kenny Wiley, The Eagle reporter and Missouri graduate (Columbia, Missouri):
1. Shakespeare’s Pizza
2. Ernie’s Café & Steak House
3. Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
4. Campus Bar & Grill (Big 12)
Other’s from Alex Miller: The Peanut – Kansas City; Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que – Kansas City; Arthur Bryant’s – Kansas City; Any Italian food on The Hill – St. Louis; Lambert’s Café – Springfield, Missouri; Andy’s Frozen Custard – Springfield, Missouri
Ross Bjork, Texas A&M athletics director and former Ole Miss athletics director (Oxford, Mississippi):
- Breakfast: Big Bad Breakfast (only open until 1 p.m.)
- Lunch: Handy Andy Grocery; Ajax Diner
- Dinner: City Grocery; Saint Leo; Boure Restaurant; McEwen’s
Kennedi Landry, Texas Rangers reporter for MLB.com and LSU graduate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana):
1. The Chimes – Baton Rouge
2. Raising Canes (the original location) – Baton Rouge
3. Bistro Byronz – Baton Rouge
4. Mike Anderson’s Restaurant – Baton Rouge
5. Acme Oyster House – Baton Rouge
6. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant – Baton Rouge
7. Superior Grill Mexican Dining – Baton Rouge
8. Tony’s Seafood – Baton Rouge
9. Café Du Monde – New Orleans French Quarter
10. Blue Oak BBQ – New Orleans
11. The Rum House – New Orleans
12. Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar – New Orleans
13. The Camellia Grill – New Orleans
14. Zydeco’s Cajun Restaurant – Belle Chasse
15. The Galley Seafood – Metairie
Pro-tip: Don’t put potato salad in your gumbo (“that’s what the people in north Louisiana do.”)
Overall places to eat in the southeast
Jay Arnold, former Texas A&M football player and food connoisseur:
1. Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2. Snow’s BBQ – Lexington, Texas
3. Hurtado Barbecue – Arlington, Texas
4. Gas Station Fried Chicken – Anywhere in rural Mississippi
5. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q – Atlanta
Honorable mention: Zavala’s Barbecue – Grand Prairie; Any barbecue in Lockhart, Texas; LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue – Austin; Elsie’s Plate & Pie – Baton Rouge
Alex Miller, The Eagle food reporter (basically):
1. Walnut Hills Café – Vicksburg, Mississippi
2. Dreamland BBQ – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
3. Mama Goldberg’s – Auburn, Alabama
4. In-Law’s – Iowa, Louisiana
5. The Varsity – Atlanta
Travis L. Brown, The Eagle’s Texas A&M athletics reporter:
1. FIVE Restaurant – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
2. Tupinamba Café – Dallas
3. Rusty’s Riverfront Grill – Vicksburg, Mississippi
4. Strawn’s Eat Shop – Shreveport, Louisiana
5. Weidmann’s Restaurant – Meridian, Mississippi
Honorable mentions: Blatt – Omaha, Nebraska; Jalapeno Tree – Jacksonville, Texas
Zach Taylor, WTAW and My Aggie Nation Podcast co-host (sticking local):
1. Cilantro – Downtown Bryan
2. 3rd & Main – Downtown Bryan
3. Fargo’s – Bryan
4. Porter’s – College Station