My Aggie Nation Podcast: The Ultimate SEC Roadtrip Guide for Food
featured

My Aggie Nation Podcast: The Ultimate SEC Roadtrip Guide for Food

My Aggie Nation Podcast Logo.jpg

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, our panel of regional food experts - Jay Arnold, Ross Bjork, Colin Deaver, Charean Williams, Kenny Wiley and Kennedi Landry - join the show to give the SEC game day traveler a multitude of options for great dining. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor give their picks around the southeast and College Station.

Here’s a compilation of the places our hosts and podcast guests recommended to eat at this fall while making road trips to watch Texas A&M football games.

Colin Deaver, KTSM reporter and Colorado native (Denver):

1. The ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop

2. 16th Street (the Denver version of Northgate)

3. Little Anita’s New Mexican Foods

4. Elway’s

5. Shanahan’s Steakhouse

6. Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Best Brewery: Station 26 Brewing Co. (favorite craft beer is the tangerine cream ale)

Favorite places in Bryan-College Station: Wings N’ More; Proudest Monkey

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk writer and Texas A&M graduate (Dallas-Fort Worth):

1. Jambo’s BBQ – Arlington

2. The Biscuit Bar – Arlington

3. The Social House – Arlington

4. Texas Live – Arlington

5. Fork In The Road – Arlington

6. Babe’s Chicken Dinner House – Arlington

7. Cane Rosso (local pizza chain) – Arlington

8. Kincaid’s Burgers – Fort Worth

9. Heim BBQ – Fort Worth

10. Reata Restaurant – Fort Worth

11. Joe T. Garcia’s – Fort Worth Stockyards

12. Rodeo Goat – Fort Worth

13. Prince Lebanese Grill – Arlington

Favorite places in Bryan-College Station: The Republic Steakhouse; Jose’s Restaurant

Kenny Wiley, The Eagle reporter and Missouri graduate (Columbia, Missouri):

1. Shakespeare’s Pizza

2. Ernie’s Café & Steak House

3. Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

4. Campus Bar & Grill (Big 12)

Other’s from Alex Miller: The Peanut – Kansas City; Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que – Kansas City; Arthur Bryant’s – Kansas City; Any Italian food on The Hill – St. Louis; Lambert’s Café – Springfield, Missouri; Andy’s Frozen Custard – Springfield, Missouri

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M athletics director and former Ole Miss athletics director (Oxford, Mississippi):

- Breakfast: Big Bad Breakfast (only open until 1 p.m.)

- Lunch: Handy Andy Grocery; Ajax Diner

- Dinner: City Grocery; Saint Leo; Boure Restaurant; McEwen’s

Kennedi Landry, Texas Rangers reporter for MLB.com and LSU graduate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana):

1. The Chimes – Baton Rouge

2. Raising Canes (the original location) – Baton Rouge

3. Bistro Byronz – Baton Rouge

4. Mike Anderson’s Restaurant – Baton Rouge

5. Acme Oyster House – Baton Rouge

6. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant – Baton Rouge

7. Superior Grill Mexican Dining – Baton Rouge

8. Tony’s Seafood – Baton Rouge

9. Café Du Monde – New Orleans French Quarter

10. Blue Oak BBQ – New Orleans

11. The Rum House – New Orleans

12. Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar – New Orleans

13. The Camellia Grill – New Orleans

14. Zydeco’s Cajun Restaurant – Belle Chasse

15. The Galley Seafood – Metairie

Pro-tip: Don’t put potato salad in your gumbo (“that’s what the people in north Louisiana do.”)

Overall places to eat in the southeast

Jay Arnold, former Texas A&M football player and food connoisseur:

1. Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2. Snow’s BBQ – Lexington, Texas

3. Hurtado Barbecue – Arlington, Texas

4. Gas Station Fried Chicken – Anywhere in rural Mississippi

5. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q – Atlanta

Honorable mention: Zavala’s Barbecue – Grand Prairie; Any barbecue in Lockhart, Texas; LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue – Austin; Elsie’s Plate & Pie – Baton Rouge

Alex Miller, The Eagle food reporter (basically):

1. Walnut Hills Café – Vicksburg, Mississippi

2. Dreamland BBQ – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

3. Mama Goldberg’s – Auburn, Alabama

4. In-Law’s – Iowa, Louisiana

5. The Varsity – Atlanta

Travis L. Brown, The Eagle’s Texas A&M athletics reporter:

1. FIVE Restaurant – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

2. Tupinamba Café – Dallas

3. Rusty’s Riverfront Grill – Vicksburg, Mississippi

4. Strawn’s Eat Shop – Shreveport, Louisiana

5. Weidmann’s Restaurant – Meridian, Mississippi

Honorable mentions: Blatt – Omaha, Nebraska; Jalapeno Tree – Jacksonville, Texas

Zach Taylor, WTAW and My Aggie Nation Podcast co-host (sticking local):

1. Cilantro – Downtown Bryan

2. 3rd & Main – Downtown Bryan

3. Fargo’s – Bryan

4. Porter’s – College Station

5. Harvey Washbangers – College Station

Honorable mention: Stella Southern Café – College Station; Mad Taco – College Station

When in doubt: Waffle House, Cookout, Longhorn Steakhouse

