My Aggie Nation Podcast: Talking Tyrin Smith with Colin Deaver

On this week's episode, KTSM's Colin Deaver looks at the productivity of new Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Tyrin Smith while at UTEP. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller break down theAggies men's basketball's big win at Auburn. 

