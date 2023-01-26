On this week's episode, KTSM's Colin Deaver looks at the productivity of new Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Tyrin Smith while at UTEP. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller break down theAggies men's basketball's big win at Auburn.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Talking Tyrin Smith with Colin Deaver
