My Aggie Nation Podcast: So, which games do you actually go to this weekend?

Spring football practice

The Texas A&M football team opened spring drills Monday. Head coach Jimbo Fisher gives the quarterbacks a few pointers. The Aggies will practice twice more this week before taking a week off for spring break. The Maroon & White Game will be April 9.

On this edition of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor put a bow on the Texas A&M men's basketball season, break down baseball's run through SEC play and preview the upcoming spring football game in Kyle Field.

