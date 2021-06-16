 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Shehan Jeyarajah details DCTF's cover ft. Texas A&M defense
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Shehan Jeyarajah details DCTF's cover ft. Texas A&M defense

Watch now as Shehan Jeyarajah explains why the Texas A&M defense was chosen as the cover subject of this year's Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine. Plus, the crew discusses the return of on-campus recruiting.

