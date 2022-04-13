My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Cessna's takes on Texas A&M's spring game and women's basketball hire

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle sports editor Robert Cessna joins the show to provide his views on how the next generation of Aggies fared during the Maroon & White Game and on A&M's hire of Joni Taylor for the women's basketball program.
Gallery: Texas A&M's Maroon and White game
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Maroon and White
Michael Miller, The Eagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!