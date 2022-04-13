 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Cessna's takes on Texas A&M's spring game and women's basketball hire

  • 0
Maroon & White Game 2022

Texas A&M's Haynes King throws a pass for the Maroon team during the Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

 Michael Miller

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle sports editor Robert Cessna joins the show to provide his views on how the next generation of Aggies fared during the Maroon & White Game and on A&M's hire of Joni Taylor for the women's basketball program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular