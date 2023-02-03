My Aggie Nation Podcast originator Zach Taylor joins the show to look back at his decade of covering Texas A&M sports before leaving the media industry. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the return of wide receiver Ainias Smith for a super senior season.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Looking back at a decade of Aggie coverage with Zach Taylor, Ainias Smith returns
