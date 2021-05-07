 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Lauren Geczik shares life inside the NCAA soccer tournament bubble, breaking down Texas A&M soccer's Elite 8 run
0 comments

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Lauren Geczik shares life inside the NCAA soccer tournament bubble, breaking down Texas A&M soccer's Elite 8 run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, Lauren Geczik shares life inside the NCAA soccer tournament bubble. Plus, the crew discusses Texas A&M soccer's run to the Elite 8, Aggie baseball, and the NFL Draft.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew discusses Texas A&M soccer's run to the Elite 8, Aggie baseball, and the NFL Draft.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert