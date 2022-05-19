 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban and Kendall Rogers vs. Your Favorite Team

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, D1.baseball.com's Kendall Rogers joins the podcast to look into the future of Texas A&M baseball's prospects at postseason success. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller break down Jimbo Fisher's comments on Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach alleged Texas A&M bought their roster.

