My Aggie Nation Podcast: Hassan Diarra returns to The Big Apple

Hassan Diarra

Texas A&M’s Hassan Diarra (5) drives to the basket against Georgia’s Noah Baumann (20) on Tuesday at Reed Arena.

 Michael Miller

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Texas A&M men's basketball guard Hassan Diarra joins the show to break down the Aggies' rollercoaster season and his trip home to New York City as a part of the National Invitational Tournament final four.

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

The Aggie Baseball Hour w/Jim Schlossnagle: Episode 2

