On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Texas A&M men's basketball guard Hassan Diarra joins the show to break down the Aggies' rollercoaster season and his trip home to New York City as a part of the National Invitational Tournament final four.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Hassan Diarra returns to The Big Apple
