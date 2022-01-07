 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Discussing the Zach Calzada transfer with the O-A News' Jordan Hill
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws during warmups prior to an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Thursday, Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced his commitment to Auburn after a brief stint in the transfer portal. Jordan Hill of the Opelika-Auburn News and The Eagle's Travis L. Brown break down the move and discusses the upcoming matchups between the Aggies and Tigers.

