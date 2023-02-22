On this week's episode, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss A&M's ranked win over Tennessee and the stretch run to close out the season. They also break down the new 12th Man+ Fund as a part of the 12th Man Foundation and the legalities of it. Finally, Aggie baseball kicked off its season with a series sweep and a Tuesday loss.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Breaking down Texas A&M men's hoops future and the 12th Man+ Fund
