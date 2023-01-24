With close games in mind, Texas A&M men's basketball coach tries to keep extra timeout available

With the Texas A&M men’s basketball team leading Florida by two and less than two minutes remaining last Wednesday at Reed Arena, freshman forward Solomon Washington’s eyes grew to the size of saucers as he realized how wide open he was holding the ball behind the 3-point line.

Before Washington, not known for his outside shooting skills, could launch a shot, head coach Buzz Williams raced on the floor, emphatically calling a timeout.

The well-timed coaching move resulted in two much-needed frees throws in the 54-52 Aggie win.

The Aggies (13-6, 5-1) will continue Southeastern Conference play at No. 15 Auburn (16-3, 6-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and Williams’ use of timeouts will continue to be critical in close late-game situations.

He says he learned to coach as if he had just three timeouts per half, so he can keep the fourth for special situations such as end-of-game planning and offense-defense substitutions. That call toward the end of the Florida game was in essence using the “extra” timeout.

“I was trying to manipulate the game so to say, and depending upon the matchups, a lot of coaches will call a timeout after a made basket by themselves,” Williams said. “If I can, I don’t want to do that.”

To that end, Williams said he regretted not taking a timeout after Florida hit a desperation 3-pointer with less than a minute left to cut A&M’s lead to one. With a defense-oriented lineup on the floor, Williams said he would have changed personnel with one of the two timeouts he had left.

The fourth timeout is also open for players to use in situations such as avoiding a five-second call on an inbound play or keeping possession on a loose ball. Though Williams’ players rarely call timeouts on the court, guard Wade Taylor IV used one after diving for a lose ball in A&M’s nonconference win over DePaul.

“I want the players to feel like if you need one, we have one,” Williams said. “And I’m thinking without ever saying it to them ... I try to coach as if I have three, because I always want to have the extra one, whether it’s used by them or we need it.”

So far this season, the Aggies have had just two games end in one-possession margins, both A&M wins over Florida. Last year, the Aggies finished the season with eight games decided by one possession.

Auburn has had three one-possession games this season and carries a 28-game home winning streak into Wednesday’s contest.

Forward Henry Coleman III said he believes those late-game experiences have the Aggies prepared for the close games that are bound to come during the remainder of conference play.

“It helps us a ton knowing that we’ve been in that position, especially on the road,” Coleman said. “I think one of the hardest things to do is win on the road in any environment. I think the SEC has some of the best environments. To win close games on the road and to be in close games on the road helps us out for further down the road.”