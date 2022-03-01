With 2 regular season games left, Texas A&M men's basketball team eyes postseason chances

Texas A&M has put in a bid to host a first round matchup in the National Invitational Tournament, according to deputy athletics director Justin Moore. It’s a step that seemed distant when the Aggie men’s basketball team was in the throes of an eight-game losing streak during the heart of Southeastern Conference play.
But with two regular season games remaining, the Aggies realize that, despite the elongated lapse in form, they still hold their postseason destiny in their hands. Wednesday’s trip to No. 25 Alabama fits that theme as it presents the Aggies a final chance at beating a team in the NCAA NET rankings’ Quadrant I with the Crimson Tide at No. 22.
“I think any postseason play would be awesome for the team,” freshman post Henry Coleman III said. “We’re shooting for the stars. We’re shooting for us to play in the NCAA tournament. I think we have an NCAA tournament team. We’re continuing to play, and we’re continuing to hopefully win, and that will put is in the right direction to play in the best postseason tournament.”
The Aggies (18-11, 7-9) won consecutive games last week for the first time since mid-January, when they opened conference play with four straight victories. According to BartTorvik.com, the Aggies are projected to be the 16th team left out of the NCAA tournament but are squarely in the race for an at-large bid in the NIT’s field of 32. It would help A&M’s cause for all small conference regular season champions to win their tournaments, leaving more at-large bids available — regular season champions that don’t win their conference tournament receive automatic bids to the NIT.
As for the NCAA tournament, winning the SEC tournament seems the only way the Aggies could still achieve Coleman’s dream of reaching the big dance.
Alabama (19-10, 9-7) is the first obstacle on the Aggies’ road to their first postseason appearance since 2018. The Crimson Tide are a tough matchup for A&M, excelling in categories that have been struggles for the Aggies this season. Alabama ranks first in the conference in offensive rebounds per game (13.52), scoring offense (80.5) and 3-point field goals made (270).
“It’s worth debate that they’re the most talented team in the league from top to bottom and arguably one of the more talented teams in the country,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
Most notable to Williams is the fact that eight of Alabama’s players are averaging at least one offensive rebound per game led by Charles Bediako’s two per game. He ranks 15th in the conference in the category.
A&M is coming off two of its better shooting performances, hitting 55.1% from the field in last week’s wins over Georgia and Ole Miss. But Williams said Wednesday’s game will come down to defensive rebounding for the Aggies.
“[Eight] guys that average more than one offensive rebound a game — I’ve never seen that statistically in a league,” Williams said. “And that’s why we’re second in offensive rebound percentage, and they are first. I think that will end up being the tipping point in the game.”
Williams is cognizant of what A&M’s next two games could mean for his program’s growth. To this point, he said he’s been too transparent about the big picture to his players, so the coach who never relies on tropes has leaned back on one of the biggest coaching cliches to finish out the regular season.
“How is it going to play out? I don’t know,” Williams said. “Like I tell them, we have one week right now, and we have one week next week, and if you want another week or more, it’s going to be dependent on what you do this week and next week. To boil it down to the lowest common denominator, like all coaches say, let’s win the next one.”
• NOTES — A&M guard Marcus Williams did not make the trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to a program spokesperson. It will be the third game the sophomore will miss due to an “indefinite leave of absence” from the team, according to Buzz Williams. Marcus Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists in 24.5 minutes per game. The leave is not injury or discipline related, Buzz Williams said previously, and that he would have to “see how it all plays out” should Marcus Williams want to return to the team.