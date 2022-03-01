With 2 regular season games left, Texas A&M men's basketball team eyes postseason chances

Texas A&M has put in a bid to host a first round matchup in the National Invitational Tournament, according to deputy athletics director Justin Moore. It’s a step that seemed distant when the Aggie men’s basketball team was in the throes of an eight-game losing streak during the heart of Southeastern Conference play.

But with two regular season games remaining, the Aggies realize that, despite the elongated lapse in form, they still hold their postseason destiny in their hands. Wednesday’s trip to No. 25 Alabama fits that theme as it presents the Aggies a final chance at beating a team in the NCAA NET rankings’ Quadrant I with the Crimson Tide at No. 22.

“I think any postseason play would be awesome for the team,” freshman post Henry Coleman III said. “We’re shooting for the stars. We’re shooting for us to play in the NCAA tournament. I think we have an NCAA tournament team. We’re continuing to play, and we’re continuing to hopefully win, and that will put is in the right direction to play in the best postseason tournament.”