Williams: Texas A&M's absence from NCAA men's basketball tournament 'defies logic'

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams had been notably silent after Selection Sunday revealed no room for the Aggies in the NCAA tournament field.

From the time he set foot back in Aggieland until A&M began its pregame routine for the National Invitation Tournament first-round matchup with Alcorn State, Williams crunched data and gathered his thoughts on the process by which the Aggies were excluded from the field of 68, he said Tuesday.

Sitting with his head lowered toward a piece of paper on the table in front of him, Williams delivered an eight-minute, emotion-filled statement after the Aggies’ first NIT win on why it “defied logic” that A&M did not earn an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament.

“Despite repeated pleas, I have only been given generalities by those above me, not data-specific evidence on why we weren’t invited,” Williams read. “Without logical reasoning behind the decision, while knowing I still must explain this to our guys and their families, it has caused me to lose all respect and faith in the system and those that are in it. What has transpired is wrong.”

Williams, who relies heavily on statistical analysis for his coaching methods, sought to fill that void with his own research, he said. His quest began with understanding how individual members of the selection committee earn their position. He followed that with research on each individual member of this year’s committee, their career paths and the time when they were appointed to the committee.

Williams then studied what data is presented to the committee and how frequently it meet.

“I wanted to make sure that I studied it all with the lens they do, so that I could better understand how what we did this season wasn’t enough,” Williams said.

With the TV and cellphone off, Williams compiled a nine-page document of data points and conclusions on the field that was selected. He distributed a redacted version of the document to the media gathered in the NIT postgame press conference.

The first four pages lay out NET rankings and wins vs. each of the four NET quadrants of the NCAA field. The next three pages are blind resume comparisons with the last 16 at-large teams that made it into the tournament. Finally, the last two pages are the conclusions Williams drew from the data.

According to Williams’ research, the Aggies had a better NET rating than seven of the teams that earned one of the last 16 at-large bids. A&M had more quadrant I wins than three of the teams and were tied with four. In terms of wins against the field, A&M had more than 10 teams. The Aggies had a better record in the last 10 games of the season than 13 teams, and A&M had more total wins than eight, not including the Dallas Christian game.

“At the end of the day, our record, resume and strength of conference screams that we belong in the NCAAT,” Williams wrote. “Only six of those 16 teams have more wins than us after removing [Dallas Christian] and two more are tied with us.”

Williams noted the blemish of an eight-game losing streak in the middle of conference play, which included quadrant III losses to South Carolina and Missouri. The Aggies countered that with a seven-game winning streak that ended with a loss to Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game.

“We understand that our losing streak is the biggest red flag on our resume,” he wrote. “But if our losing streak is to be weighted so highly, then our win streak must be held in the same regards. There is only tow of the 16 teams that had a win streak at any point in the season where the teams they beat in that streak had a better average NET ranking than the teams we beat in our final win streak.”

Williams argued that 11 of the final 16 teams to earn at-large bids had losing streaks that compromised an average NET of 30 points worse than A&M’s eight-game streak with some being as high as 100 to 150 points worse.

Tears began to stream down Williams face when he spoke of guard Quenton Jackson, who returned to A&M for a third season by using his COVID-19 exemption. Jackson said his decision to return was based on the desire to complete “unfinished business” that equated to making the NCAA tournament.

“I am so sad for all the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their COVID year of eligibility,” Williams said.

After the team returned to College Station from the SEC tournament Sunday, Williams called all of the players into his office and said they would not practice Monday, prior to Tuesday’s NIT opener.

“I just didn’t think they could absorb anything else physically, mentally or emotionally,” he said.

The Aggies will continue in the NIT against Oregon at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. Williams said they will spend the next few days regrouping to put a better performance on the floor than that of the emotionally heavy Tuesday.

Ultimately, as the emotionally spent Williams wrapped up his statement, he called for more transparency in the selection process from the NCAA.

“Until there is complete transparency and accountability the system will stay broken and this will continue to happen,” he said. “Like many other things I have seen with the NCAA in my career, especially during my tenure here, allowing a personal bias to impact the process should not be allowed. Our players and staff earned a right to play in the greatest tournament in the world and it disgust me in a way that I can’t articulate that the system and the adults in it prohibited it from happen, because several in our program will never have that opportunity again.”

• NOTES — A&M signee Solomon Washington was named the Gatorade Louisiana boys basketball player of the year. Washington led George Washington Carver Collegiate Academy (33-5) to the Class 4A state championship. The 6-foot, 6-inch forward averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 steals per game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.