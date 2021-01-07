Williams, Texas A&M basketball players to further conversations from the events of Wednesday

“We will have a conversation specific to what is going on in our country, but, whatever all those things are, I don’t know all of them,” Williams said he told the team. “I know that, whatever you have seen, arguably, it’s the same things that South Carolina’s team has seen. We know what we can control tonight. Let’s do our best to focus on that.”

The Aggies lost the game 78-54. As is the case with any student-athlete at that level, the team was able to fully block out the issues of the day during the preparation and playing of the game, sophomore forward Emanuel Miller, a native of Canada, said. However, after the game, he stated his concern for how issues were handled in the nation’s capital.

“It’s very sad to see what’s happening,” Miller said. “It’s sad to see what’s being allowed versus what wasn’t.”

“The protesting that was happening, the Black Lives Matter protest versus what happened and what was happening right now,” he expanded. “Just seeing what’s being faced.”

Ultimately, for Miller, the solution is to come together as a team and see how they can affect change in the world.