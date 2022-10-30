Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams will have his first radio show of the season from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show also will air on WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM).
Williams’ radio show tonight at 7
