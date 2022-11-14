 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williams' radio show tonight at 7

The second edition of Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams' radio show will air live from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show airs on WTAW (94.5 FM and 1620 AM). 

