Williams hopes positionless play will spark Texas A&M men's basketball team at Ole Miss

On paper, there isn’t an obvious reason why ditching positions helped the Aggies’ defensive rebounding in their 91-77 win over Georgia in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball play Tuesday.

But it did.

In a game in which guard Quenton Jackson effectively played four of five positions, the Aggies posted their best defensive rebounding performance of the season, allowing Georgia just two offensive boards and no second-chance points. Head coach Buzz Williams said he hopes the newly adopted strategy works equally as well on the road Saturday at Ole Miss.

“That was also a part of my decision,” Williams said. “Forget what the paper says as far as what we think he’s [a certain position]. Let’s go based on what is happening in reality.”

Over A&M’s last five games, Williams has used 10 different lineup combinations with no one on the floor more than 5% of the time, according to KenPom.com. It’s a method Williams has used frequently at other schools throughout his career but has been rare in his time in Aggieland. The shift has been to put the five most energetic players on the court at once.