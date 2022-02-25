Williams hopes positionless play will spark Texas A&M men's basketball team at Ole Miss

On paper, there isn’t an obvious reason why ditching positions helped the Aggies’ defensive rebounding in their 91-77 win over Georgia in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball play Tuesday.
But it did.
In a game in which guard Quenton Jackson effectively played four of five positions, the Aggies posted their best defensive rebounding performance of the season, allowing Georgia just two offensive boards and no second-chance points. Head coach Buzz Williams said he hopes the newly adopted strategy works equally as well on the road Saturday at Ole Miss.
“That was also a part of my decision,” Williams said. “Forget what the paper says as far as what we think he’s [a certain position]. Let’s go based on what is happening in reality.”
Over A&M’s last five games, Williams has used 10 different lineup combinations with no one on the floor more than 5% of the time, according to KenPom.com. It’s a method Williams has used frequently at other schools throughout his career but has been rare in his time in Aggieland. The shift has been to put the five most energetic players on the court at once.
“It’s just who gives us the most consistent energy, and let’s stay with those guys when we find that group that has the most energy regardless of position,” Williams said.
The hope, Williams said, is that the game will be a little more simplified for the players and that they can play with more freedom.
The Aggies (17-11, 6-9) will use the approach against Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11), which ranks third in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage at 32.8%. Rebels graduate center Nysier Brooks also ranks third in the conference in offensive rebounds per game at 2.79.
A&M beat Ole Miss 67-51 on Jan. 11 at Reed Arena.
“They’ve had some injuries, and their personnel is a little different than when we played them the first time,” Williams said. “Their plays are kind of the same. Their players and how their players play is a little different.”
Ultimately, Williams hopes to stack a second straight game filled with 40 minutes of consistent energy as the Aggies search for back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.
“From an energy standpoint, I do believe that our guys understand, but we’ve got to make sure they do it,” he said.