Texas A&M men’s basketball pledge Andre Mills is in Bryan this weekend participating in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Boys Basketball Tournament at the Legends Event Center.

Mills’ Mass Rivals squad is 1-2 through two days of the tournament and wraps up play in the event with a 10:50 a.m. Sunday finale against NY Wiz Kids on Court 4.

Teams from 30 states and Canada have descended upon Midtown Park for the NCAA certified event to showcase their talents in front of college coaches from around the country. A&M head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and several members of his staff watched Mills play Saturday. The native of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and 247Sports.com three-star shooting guard committed to the Aggies on April 10.

Day pass tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the event center.